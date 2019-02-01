Governor inaugurates ‘Fruit for All’ drive

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman Thursday inaugurated “Fruit for all” drive by planting a sapling in Hayatabad.

A handout said under the drive as many as 250 plants of orange would be planted in Hayatabad and about five million saplings would be planted across the province in collaboration with National Bank of Pakistan.

The governor after inaugurating the drive directed Agriculture Department to ensure plantation of quality seeds as per the requirements of weather. He said the project was aimed at making KP self-sufficient in fruit production and meet food requirements of children.

23 projects for tribal districts approved: Provincial Development Working Programme (PDWP) on Thursday approved 23 projects worth Rs 7147.277 million for the tribal districts.

A handout said Rs1602.250 million has been allocated for Education, Rs3595.015 million for Health, Rs244.32 million for Research and Development, Local Government Rs963.872 million, Rs400.00 million for power, Rs18.510 million Urban Planning and Newly Merged Area Development Authority Rs341.972 million.