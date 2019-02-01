Minister elated at health policy approval

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan on Thursday termed approval of health policy a landmark achievement in the history of KP.

“We will implement an accessible, equitable and quality healthcare through a sustainable and comprehensive health system at all levels,” he said.

A statement issued here on Thursday said that the secretary health Dr Farooq Jameel briefed the provincial cabinet on first health policy that was later approved by the cabinet.

Meanwhile, in his message, the health minister said that health policy would reform and strengthen KP healthcare system, enabling it to provide essential, cost-effective and quality health care to all its citizens and with focus on developing preventive, primary & secondary healthcare and strengthening tertiary level healthcare.

He said the Health Department would ensure universal health coverage for the people based on equitable coverage, accountable, transparent, sound management and governance, results-based management, safe for patients and staff, responsive service delivery and access of essential health services especially for the poor and vulnerable.

Dr Hisham said through this policy they would strengthen preventive healthcare services focusing on child immunisation, reproductive health, MNCH, malnutrition and control of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

He said the policy also focuses on the prevention, early detection and subsidized curative support based on lifecycle approach and continuum of care for common diseases.

PDA takes up medical teaching allowance deduction with govt: Provincial Doctors Association delegation met health secretary to discuss the issues of the community. A statement said PDA President Dr Amir Taj Khan led the delegation which included representatives from Medical Officers Forum, All Teaching Faculty Association, Watan Pal Doctors Forum, Malgari Doctran Forum and senior Doctors from various chapters. The meeting discussed the medical teaching allowance deduction from basic science faculty.

The statement said secretary health Dr Farooq Jameel clarified that the notification on this was made on some incomplete information and the allowance is not yet deducted and no decision made so far.

The meeting also discussed the promotion and seniority issue of general and management cadres.

The secretary assured that work had already been started on the list and sooner it would be finalised. The statement said the PDA held another meeting with the secretary health which discussed induction stipend to be released through finance without further delay, medico-legal Officers appointment, upgrading of existing Institutions and work up for finding supervisors in various institutions to accommodate more trainees inside KP.