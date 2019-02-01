Swiss envoy says KP has tremendous tourism potential

MINGORA: Ambassador of Switzerland Thomas Cooley on Thursday said his government had been working on various development projects in Pakistan for the last 50 years.

He was speaking at a gathering in Saidu Sharif in connection with “Exploring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” programme.

Senior Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Atif Khan, who also holds the portfolio of Tourism and archaeology, was also present on the occasion.

Thomas Cooley said that the landscape of Swat valley and that of Switzerland was the same.

“Being in Swat, I feel like being in Switzerland. Our government wants to see the prosperity of this land and development in the tourism sector,”

said the ambassador, adding that Switzerland generated 10 percent of its GDP from tourism industry only.

He said that the KP had the potential to attract tourists from across the world. He added that the people of his country loved skiing, and so were the people of Swat valley.

Senior Minister KP Atif Khan said, “KP Tourism Authority” has been established to boost tourism in the province.

“We have identified two places in Chitral and one in Hazara to establish skiing resort and attract the maximum number of tourists. Through tourism, we can present a better image of Pakistan,” said the senior minister.

He added that the people of KP needed peace and prosperity and tourism was a tool to achieve these objectives.

The senior minister praised the government of Switzerland for taking a keen interest in the development of Pakistan.

Atif Khan also said this region not only had beautiful landscapes but also centuries-old archaeological sites.

He said that these sites were a source of attractions for the lover of archaeology and also for the followers of Budha. Traditional music and food were presented to the guests from Switzerland.