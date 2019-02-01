close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
February 1, 2019

Senate body for raising govt employees’ salary by 10pc

February 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance has recommended increasing the salaries of government officers by 10 per cent.

According to details a meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Finance was presided over by Senator Farooq H Naik on Thursday recommended to increase salaries of the government employees by 10 per cent. During the meeting Senator Khanzada said that considering the rise in inflation the salaries of government employees should be increased.

Committee member Ayesha Raza said there was only relief for investors in the mini budget and not for the government employees. However the Finance Ministry opposed the suggestion to increase the wages.

