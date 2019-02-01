PAC takes notice of irregularities in construction of new airport

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has summoned Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, Director General Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and Director General Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) on the matter of irregularities in the New Islamabad Airport with regard to irregular payment due to unauthorised change of joint venture.

PAC also agreed the new Islamabad airport should also be named after former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. PAC held its meeting Thursday with its Chairman Shahbaz Sharif in the chair which examined the audit paras relating to Aviation Division for the year 2012-13.

During the meeting, the PAC members raised question to supplementary grants while arguing that these were allocated without the approval of the parliament and later on brought before the National Assembly for approval.

PAC Chairman Shahbaz Sharif asked the Finance Ministry to give a reply to this issue within two weeks’ time. He formed the special subcommittee headed by Syed Fakhar Imam to probe unauthentic payment of Rs20 billion to the contractor without detailed measurement.

While another special committee, headed by Shahida Akhtar Ali, formed to look into CAA land given to the private airlines.

The audit officials told PAC that the audit found that the CAA (project drector), New Islamabad Airport Project, Project manager new Gwadar (International Airport) made payments of Rs20,176.12 million (Rs19,929.61 million and Rs246.51 million respectively) without detailed measurement of each item of work done in measurement books.

The officials of the CAA said it was difficult to measurement record dew to overload of the work and the measurement book was short of.

The Auditor General of Pakistan told the committee that usually they have 30 to 40 measurement books to maintain the record.

The committee rejected the stance of the officials of the CAA and formed the committee headed by Ms Shahida Akhtar Ali to probe it.

On this occasion, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf raised the point that new Islamabad Airpot was named after Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and even in the documents it was also written.