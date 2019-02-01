Kabul control slips amid US talks with Taliban

WASHINGTON: The Kabul government is steadily losing its grip over parts of Afghanistan even as American forces intensify their air campaign against insurgent groups, a US government watchdog said Thursday.

The latest grim assessment of Afghanistan´s security situation comes as the US pursues talks with the Taliban and urgently seeks a way out of the 17-year war.

Numbers provided by Resolute Support, the US-led Nato mission in Afghanistan, show that as of October 31, only 63.5 percent of Afghans are living in areas controlled or influenced by the Kabul government — down from 65.2 percent the previous quarter. According to the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) the decrease came as Kabul´s control or influence over Afghan districts dropped.