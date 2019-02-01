‘Shahbaz didn’t issue any statement from sub-jail’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif had not issued any statement from the sub-jail on January 30 (Wednesday).

A statement received here Thursday said that only PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb is authorised to issue any statement on behalf of the party.

The statement requested the media to confirm facts from the PML-N spokesperson before reporting about the party.