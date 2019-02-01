Re0.59 ‘relief’ in fuel price

ISLAMABAD: While keeping high speed diesel (HSD) prices unchanged at Rs106.68 per liter, the PTI government has slightly reduced prices of other petroleum products including petrol by just 0.59 paisa per liter with effect from today (Friday) on Feb 1, 2019.

The Ogra had recommended Rs4 per liter reduction in prices of diesel but the government preferred to keep its price unchanged at existing level of Rs106.68 per liter for whole February 2019.

According to notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the government did not pass on full benefits to the consumers in line with reduction in oil prices in international market.

The price of Ms 92 RON has witnessed slight decrease by Rs0.59 paisa per liter coming down from Rs90.97 to Rs90.38 per liter with effect from Feb 1. The price of HSD kept unchanged at Rs106.68 per liter.

The price of kerosene oil has been reduced by 0.73 paisa per liter coming down from Rs82.98 to Rs82.25 per liter with effect from Friday (today). The price of light diesel oil (LDO) got reduction by 0.25 paisa per liter coming down from Rs75.28 to Rs75.03 per liter.