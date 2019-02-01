Haj Policy 2019 announced

No subsidy this year

By Muhammad Saleh Zaafir

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet Thursday approved the Haj Policy 2019 announcing no subsidy for the Hujjaj.

Addressing a press conference here after attending the federal cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said maximum facilities will be provided to the pilgrims under the new Haj policy.

He said direct Haj flights will be launched from Quetta for the first time and the intending pilgrims will be provided with biometric system facility at the local level to expedite the processing of applications.

The minister said about 1,84,000 pilgrims will have the opportunity to perform Haj this year. Of the total applicants, 10,000 seats will be reserved for senior citizens and 500 for the low income people.

Sixty percent quota will be allotted to government and the remaining 40 percent to the private operators. Haj expenses for the northern and southern zones would be Rs436,975 and Rs427,975 respectively. Some of the facilities which will be provided to the Hujjaj include direct Haj flights from Quetta and Faisalabad and availability of biometric services in far-flung areas so they do not have to travel to the main cities.