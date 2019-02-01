Noor wins Punjab title

RAWALPINDI: Noor Malik of ZTBL defeated Shimza Durab 6-3, 6-4 in the final to lift the women’s singles title in the Lt Gen Farrukh Khan Memorial Punjab Open Tennis Championships in Lahore.

In the men’s singles final, Mian Bilal beat Ahmad Kamil 2-6, 6-3, 10-8. Lt Gen (r) Khalid Latif Mughal graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest.

Other results (Finals): Boys’ Under-18 singles: Ifham Rana bt Mohammad Said 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Boys’ Under-16 singles: Faizan Fayyaz bt Hassan Ali 6-7, 7-6, 10-7.

Boys’ Under-14 singles: Bilal Asim bt Hassan Ali 6-4, 6-4.

Boys’ Under-14 doubles: Bilal Asim & Ahtesham Arif bt Hassan Ali & Shaeel Tahir 6-2, 6-4.

Boys’ Under-12 singles: Asad bt Husnain Ali Rizwan 8-6.

Girls’ Under-12 singles: Aqsa Akram bt Astifila Arif 8-3.

Boys’ Under-10 singles: Abubakar Talha (Wapda) bt Hamza Ali Rizwan 8-3.