close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pr
February 1, 2019

Noor wins Punjab title

Sports

P
Pr
February 1, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Noor Malik of ZTBL defeated Shimza Durab 6-3, 6-4 in the final to lift the women’s singles title in the Lt Gen Farrukh Khan Memorial Punjab Open Tennis Championships in Lahore.

In the men’s singles final, Mian Bilal beat Ahmad Kamil 2-6, 6-3, 10-8. Lt Gen (r) Khalid Latif Mughal graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest.

Other results (Finals): Boys’ Under-18 singles: Ifham Rana bt Mohammad Said 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Boys’ Under-16 singles: Faizan Fayyaz bt Hassan Ali 6-7, 7-6, 10-7.

Boys’ Under-14 singles: Bilal Asim bt Hassan Ali 6-4, 6-4.

Boys’ Under-14 doubles: Bilal Asim & Ahtesham Arif bt Hassan Ali & Shaeel Tahir 6-2, 6-4.

Boys’ Under-12 singles: Asad bt Husnain Ali Rizwan 8-6.

Girls’ Under-12 singles: Aqsa Akram bt Astifila Arif 8-3.

Boys’ Under-10 singles: Abubakar Talha (Wapda) bt Hamza Ali Rizwan 8-3.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports