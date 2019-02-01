FUJAIRAH OPEN TAEKWONDO: Eight-year-old Ayesha to make international debut

ISLAMABAD: Eight-year-old Ayesha Ayaz will turn international as she is part of Pakistan’s taekwondo contingent that left here for the Fujairah Open, starting in the UAE today (Friday).

Ayesha, who belongs to Swat, will be the youngest ever player to represent the country in any international event.

The talented kid will compete in the F 27kg category. “She has performed outstandingly at the domestic level and look like a future prospect for the country. We have decided to encourage her by giving her opportunity in international event. We believe she has a bright future ahead of her. Even in this tournament she has got a chance to win the medal,” Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) President Col (r) Waseem when approached said.

He said that back-to-back national events have helped us pick the best talent for the future competitions.

“Besides Ayesha, we have also pinpointed some other talented young players who would be given due exposure in days to come,” Waseem said.

Ayesha is one of the hopefuls for medals at all levels. “If she continues with the same vein in days to come, I am hopeful the kid has a bright future,” he said.

Haroon Khan, Taimur Saeed, Mohammad Danish Sinan are the other hopefuls to win medals in the tournament. “Besides Ayesha, Haroon, Taimur, Danish are other medal contenders in Fujairah Open.”

The PTF president said his federation’s efforts had always been to help potential taekwondo players qualify for the 2020 Olympics. “Qualification round for the Olympics would be held in February 2020 in China. Our efforts are to prepare the top crop for that qualifying round.”

Before the qualifiers, Manchester (UK) is to host the World Championship in May this year. “This tournament would help us prepare for that event also.”

Pakistan are to figure in seniors, under-17, under-14 and under-11 categories in the Fujairah Open.

Pakistan contingent: Syed Ameer Hamza Shah, Yasir Mahmood, Syed Abu Huraira Shah, Zar Wali, Ammar Ashfaq Ahmed, Abdul Qayyum, Sinan Ashfaq Ahmed, Afif Ali Khan, Muhammad Saad Qadeer, Hussain Anjum, Qadeer Akram, Muhammad Danish, Muhammad Haris Khan, Ayesha Ayaz, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Saad Usmani, Taimur Saeed, Arif Ullah Khan, Adnan Ali Khan, Haroon Khan, Affan Ali Khan.

Officials: Ashfaq Ahmed (head of contingent), Muhammad Ahmed (manager), Nadir Khan (coach), Syed Rehman Shah (coach).