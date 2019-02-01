ICC unveils World Cup warm-up fixtures

DUBAI: The official warm-up fixtures to be played in the lead-up to the ICC Men’s World Cup 2019 in England and Wales were announced on Thursday, says an ICC release.

All ten competing nations will play two official warm-up fixtures ahead of the tournament, which will take place at four venues across England and Wales. Ticketing and broadcast information will be released in April.

The fixtures will be held over five days between May 24 and 28, and will be hosted at four of the official CWC19 Tournament Venues; the Bristol County Ground, Cardiff Wales Stadium, Hampshire Bowl and The Oval.

There are a number of high-profile clashes, including England v Australia, Pakistan v Afghanistan and Bangladesh v India.

As per previous ICC tournaments, warm-up fixtures will be 50 over per side, but will not carry official ODI status, as teams can field all members of their 15-man squad during the match.

ICC Men’s World Cup 2019 Managing Director Steve Elworthy said: “It is always a huge milestone announcing an exciting warm-up schedule for the ICC Men’s World Cup as it really highlights just how close we are to the action getting underway this summer.

“These games provide another fantastic opportunity for fans to see world-class players at their local venue and allows the tournament to engage local schools and communities with another chance to get involved with the Cricket World Cup.”

World Cup warm-up fixtures: May 24: Pakistan v Afghanistan, Bristol County Ground.

May 24: Sri Lanka v South Africa, Cardiff Wales Stadium.

May 25: England v Australia, Hampshire Bowl.

May 25: India v New Zealand, The Oval.

May 26: South Africa v Windies, Bristol County Ground.

May 26: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Cardiff Wales Stadium.

May 27: Australia v Sri Lanka, Hampshire Bowl.

May 27: England v Afghanistan, The Oval.

May 28: Windies v New Zealand, Bristol County Ground.

May 28: Bangladesh v India, Cardiff Wales Stadium.