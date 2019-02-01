Lanka look to avoid series defeat

CANBERRA: Sri Lanka were working to shrug off a series of injuries and off-field dramas, captain Dinesh Chandimal said Thursday, as they look to avoid a series defeat against Australia.

The visitors have endured a turbulent tour so far, losing the first Test at Brisbane by an innings and 40 runs inside three days.

They now must play the second and last Test in Canberra from Friday without pace duo Lahiru Kumara and Dushmantha Chameera, who have both returned home with injuries.

With fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep and all-rounder Angelo Mathews ruled out before the series started, they face a struggle on a Manuka Oval pitch regarded as one of the best batting decks in the country.

Replacements for Kumara and Chameera have arrived in the form of left-armer Vishwa Fernando and uncapped bowling allrounder Chamika Karunaratne.

“We have to play positive and we need four bowlers to win a game,” Chandimal told reporters, while holding off naming his team until the toss on Friday.

“We have to take more responsibility as a team. We have to score 300 runs batting first if we were to win a Test match.

“This Test match I hope all the players will focus on what is required.”

Keeping the focus on the match may not be easy, given the off-field disruptions.

Apart from an ongoing corruption investigation into Sri Lankan cricket by the International Cricket Council, coach Chandika Hathurasingha was stripped of his team selection duties after Brisbane.