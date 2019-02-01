NZ inflict huge defeat on India

HAMILTON, New Zealand: Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma warned against complacency ahead of India’s World Cup fight Thursday after a resurgent New Zealand inflicted one of his side’s heaviest ever One-Day defeats.

The New Zealanders cruised to an eight-wicket win in the fourth ODI in Hamilton as the dominant form that swept India to a 3-0 series victory disappeared.

The tourists were skittled for 92 with 19.1 overs to spare — their lowest total in nine years — before the Black Caps chased down the modest total to triumph at 93-2 in 14.4 overs.

No opponent has ever defeated India with so many balls remaining in their innings and India has only scored as badly on six other occasions.

With the series already won, captain Virat Kohli sat out the dead-rubber fixture and MS Dhoni was sidelined with a hamstring strain.

Sharma took the skipper’s armband for what was supposed to be a celebration of his 200th ODI but Black Caps’ paceman Trent Boult crashed the party to take five for 21.

While Boult and the rest of the New Zealand attack benefitted from humid conditions that allowed them to produce swing for the first time in the series, Sharma said that was no excuse.

While the performance will not cause India to hit the panic button ahead of the World Cup, there will be disappointment at how their batsmen fared without superstars Kohli and Dhoni.

Yuzvendra Chahal top scored for the tourists with 18 much-hyped debutant Shubman Gill failed to reach double figures, falling for nine.

Boult’s man-of-the-match performance resulted in the second-best ever figures for a New Zealander against India while all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme also contributed three for 26, his best ODI return.

Boult and de Grandhomme tore the heart out of India’s middle in a devastating spell that saw the tourists lose five wickets for seven runs.

New Zealand dropped opening batsman Colin Munro and promoted Henry Nicholls up the order in a bid to stop a string of slow starts.

The experiment worked as Nicholls made 30 not out, although fellow opener Martin Guptill’s poor run of form continued when he was dismissed on 14.

The fifth and final One-Dayer will be played in Wellington on Sunday, followed by three Twenty20 Internationals.

Score Board

TOSS: NEW ZEALAND

INDIA INNINGS

Sharma c & b Boult 7

Dhawan lbw b Boult 13

Gill c & b Boult 9

Rayudu c Guptill b Grandhomme 0

Karthik c Latham b Grandhomme 0

Jadhav lbw Boult 1

Pandya c Latham b Boult 16

Kumar b de Grandhomme 1

Yadav c Grandhomme b Astle 15

Chahal not out 18

Ahmed b Neesham 5

Extras (LB-1, WD-6) 7

Total (all out; 30.5 overs) 92

Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-23, 3-33, 4-33, 5-33, 6-35, 7-40, 8-55, 9-80, 10-92.

BOWLING: Henry 8-2-30-0, Boult 10-4-21-5 (w2), de Grandhomme 10-2-26-3 (w3), Astle 2-0-9-1 (w1), Neesham 0.5-0-5-1.

NEW ZEALAND INNINGS

Guptill c Pandya b Kumar 14

Nicholls not out 30

Williamson c Kathik b Kumar 11

Taylor not out 37

Extras (NB-1) 1

Total (2 wkts; 14.4 overs) 93

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-39.

BOWLING: Kumar 5-1-25-2, Ahmed 3-0-19-0 (1nb), Pandya 3-0-15-0, Chahal 2.4-0-32-0, Yadav 1-0-2-0.

Match officials: Umpires: Nigel Llong (ENG), Chris Brown (NZL); TV Umpire: Shaun George (RSA); Match referee: David Boon (AUS).