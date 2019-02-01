China to play active role in settling Afghan issue

BEIJING: China always believes that the Afghan issue should be settled through political means and firmly supports the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process.

We support parties to the Afghan issue in stepping up dialogues to create conditions for the final solution of the issue, this was stated by the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang here at a regular news briefing.

The actions taken by all parties should be conducive to realizing peace and stability in Afghanistan. China will continue to play a positive and constructive role to this end. We have noted relevant reports that the representatives of the US and Afghan Taliban recently held talks in Doha, Qatar, hoping it will have a positive outcome.

To a question about China, Russian cooperative partnership at UN’ security Council, the spokesperson, said both two major powers with global influence and permanent members of the UN Security Council, both maintain that efforts should be made to uphold the international order with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter at the center, promote multipolarity in the world, and make the international relations more democratic.

China-Russia relations are at their best in history, thanks to the facts that the two countries have left behind the outdated zero-sum game mindset which presupposes that two major powers must be either allies or rivals, regarded each other as development opportunities, and established the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Coordination. China and Russia have forged a new type of state-to-state relations featuring non-alliance, non-confrontation, and not targeting any third country, setting an exemplary precedence for the international community and major-country relations.

Coordination between China and Russia in international affairs has effectively promoted regional and global peace, security and stability, acting as an anchor of stability in the turbulent and fluid international situation, and showcased the sense of responsibility of the two major powers for world peace and development, the spokesperson added.