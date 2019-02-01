close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2019

2 bikers killed

FAISALABAD: Two motorcyclists were killed in separate road accidents here on Thursday. A speeding tractor hit motorcyclist Maruf Khan near Khurrianwala. Khan received head injuries and died on the spot. The accused driver fled the scene. In another accident, M Akram’s motorcycle skidded of a road after the rain near Kanianwala Bungalow. As a result, Akram was injured. He succumbed to injuries on way to a hospital.

