India violating human rights in IHK: Masood

LAHORE: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Ahmed Khan has said Indian troops are violating human rights in the Indian-held Kashmir which needs attention of the international community. Speaking at a national conference on Kashmir here on Thursday, he said that to hide its worst state terrorism in IHK, India blamed Pakistan to distract focus of the world from this burning issue.