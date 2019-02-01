close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2019

India violating human rights in IHK: Masood

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2019

LAHORE: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Ahmed Khan has said Indian troops are violating human rights in the Indian-held Kashmir which needs attention of the international community. Speaking at a national conference on Kashmir here on Thursday, he said that to hide its worst state terrorism in IHK, India blamed Pakistan to distract focus of the world from this burning issue.

