Six booked for killing PML-Q leader

GUJRANWALA: Sadr Police registered a case against six persons for killing PML-Q leader Mehar Kashif and his gunman Arshad. Saima Kashif, widow of deceased Kashif Mehar, alleged that accused Amir Mehar along with his two companions entered her house and gunned down her husband Kashif Mehar and his gunman. She also alleged that the accused’s brothers Imran, Adnan, Yasir, Usman and their father Ramzan were also involved in planning this murder. She said that accused Amir Mehar and his accomplices took Rs4.2 million cash and a vehicle from their home.

ACE RECOVERS: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered Rs130m from owners of illegal commercial buildings in January. ACE Regional Director Sheikh Farid said the ACE conducted crackdown in Mandi Bahauddin district against 60 commercial buildings for not obtaining the NOC.