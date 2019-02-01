FIA arrests four for Hundi/Hawala business

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: A team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Thursday recovered Rs120 million cash and arrested four persons for running the illegal business of ‘Hundi-Hawala’ here.
Addressing a press conference here, FIA Additional Director Ahmed Nasir said that the team set up a check-post at toll plaza Kamoke. During the checking of a security van, it recovered Rs120 million cash and arrested Waqas Butt, M Afzal, Anas Umair and Mudassar Shahzad. The accused were allegedly carrying cash from Lahore to Gujrat.
GUJRANWALA: A team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Thursday recovered Rs120 million cash and arrested four persons for running the illegal business of ‘Hundi-Hawala’ here.
Addressing a press conference here, FIA Additional Director Ahmed Nasir said that the team set up a check-post at toll plaza Kamoke. During the checking of a security van, it recovered Rs120 million cash and arrested Waqas Butt, M Afzal, Anas Umair and Mudassar Shahzad. The accused were allegedly carrying cash from Lahore to Gujrat.