Fri Feb 01, 2019
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2019

Boy kidnapped

National

GUJRANWALA: A 10-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped here in Emanabad police precincts on Thursday. The boy’s mother alleged that her son Asif went to a shop seven days ago but did not return. “My son has been kidnapped but the local police have not taken any action so far to recover him,” she lamented.

