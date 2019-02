Wahab Riaz’s brother-in-law arrested

LAHORE: Lahore police arrested the brother-in-law of cricketer Wahab Riaz from Raiwind Road on Thursday. He had been declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in a cheque-bounce case, registered in Quetta. The accused, Zohaib Chaudhry, has been handed over to Civil Lines police of Quetta.