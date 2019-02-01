Manhole claims boy’s life

PHOOLNAGAR: A boy lost his life after falling into an open manhole at Mohallah Nazeer Shah on Thursday. Abdur Rehman, 14, was working at his furniture shop on Multan Road when he accidentally fell into an open manhole located adjacent to his shop. Locals tried to rescue him but they could not pull him up without any equipment. In the meantime, the boy lost his life. Malik Akram, father of the deceased, and other locals protested against the Baldia Phoolnagar and its chairman Amir Nisar over their alleged negligence which took the life of his son. Talking to the media men, he said that he and other residents had asked the administration several times to cover the manhole but to no avail. The protesters asked the high-ups to take notice of this negligence of the municipal corporation.