M-4 Gojra-Toba section to be inaugurated tomorrow

TOBA TEK SINGH: Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed will inaugurate the M-4's Gojra-Toba-Shorkot section at Toba interchange on Toba-Jhang Road near Chak 383/JB on Saturday (tomorrow). This 62-km portion of Pindi Bhattian-Multan motorway had recently been completed jointly by the construction companies of China and Switzerland. It is to be mentioned here that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had also inaugurated the M-4's Toba-Gojra portion on May 28, 2018 just three days before the end of PML-N government but as soon as the PML-N government completed its tenure, the road was closed by the NHA after three days with an excuse of completing some pending repair work.