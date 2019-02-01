IGP seeks strategy to resolve traffic issues on permanentbasis

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi has directed the chief traffic officers (CTOs) in all cities of the province to devise a comprehensive and effective strategy to resolve the issue of traffic problems on permanent basis.

The move is aimed to avoid traffic jam and ensure smooth flow of traffic throughout the province at police pickets, entry and exit points of big cities, important highways and bridges, recreational points and parks and to manage traffic load during opening and closing timings of educational institutes.

He asked the officers to coordinate with all traffic police formations including district traffic police, Ring Road Police and Motorways authorities. The directive said that keeping in view the security and convenience of public, a traffic plan should be devised before every national and religious festival and holiday to avoid traffic jams.

Meanwhile, the City Division, during a crackdown, arrested 225 alleged criminals and recovered 15 pistols, one rifle, one Kalashnikov, one gun, bullets, more than seven kilograms of charas and 1280-litre liquor. The city division police busted three gangs of criminals, arrested its seven members and recovered Rs245,000 in cash from them.

The police also recovered over Rs91,000 from criminals in a successful action against gamblers. Moreover, 19 proclaimed offenders of A & B categories and 61 court offenders were also arrested. The city division police arrested 68 people for violating ban on kite-flying, wheelie and rental acts.