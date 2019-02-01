PAC meeting told CAA land forcibly occupied in 2006-07

ISLAMABAD: The revelation made in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting that land of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was forcibly occupied in 2006-07 on the pretext of the of national security for establishing radar but instead of it the land was sold to members of the Pak Falcon Society.

PAC Chairman Shahbaz Sharif constituted a special committee headed by Senator Shibli Faraz to probe the matter. PAC member Huna Rabbani Khar raised objection to the presence of Vice-chief of Air Staff in the board of directors of Civil Aviation Authority and demanded for dissolving the Board of Directors. The Public Accounts Committee held its meeting with the chair of its Chairman Shahbaz Sharif here Thursday in which the audit para related to Aviation Division or the year 2012-13 were examined.

The Audit official told PAC that during the audit it was found that the CAA (GM Walton Aerodrome Lahore) could not get vacated CAA land at Walton Aerodrome Lahore measuring 19.21 acre from FA who forcibly occupied the land in 2006-07 on the pretext of national security for establishing Radar. However, the Audit official told the committee that same land was sold out to members of Pak Falcon Society for which each member had paid the cost of land/development that resulted in unjustified/unauthorised occupation of CAA land. Hina Rabbani Khar observed that the audit report stated that the land was forcibly occupied in the name of security.

The officials of the CAA told the committee that the land was given for installation of the radar and the civilians were already not allowed in the area. PAC Chairman Shahbaz Sharif questioned that why the matter was not resolved in the Departmental Accounting Committee.

Hina Rabbani Khar remarked that when the Vice Chief was a member of Board of Director of Civil Aviation Authority then how the action taken against those who forcibly occupied the land and if the board was not taking any action then the board should have to be dissolved. PAC Chairman Shahbaz Sharif formed the special committee headed by Shibli Faraz to probe the matter.