Pakistan shouldn’t be dragged into Indian politics: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan sent a terse message to the Modi government on Thursday saying that Pakistan should not be dragged into India’s internal politics just for the sake of the upcoming Indian elections and its electioneering should be kept within its borders.

Earlier, the Indian High Commissioner was summoned to the Foreign Office by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, to protest Wednesday’s summoning of Pakistan High Commissioner in New Delhi, over Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s telephone call to All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Foreign Secretary Janjua told the Indian envoy that there was no way that Pakistan would ever stop extending support to the people of Kashmir.

Pakistan maintains that all Pakistani leadership have communicated with Kashmiri leadership in the past and that Qureshi's phone call was not anything new, since Kashmir is an outstanding dispute between India and Pakistan.

Earlier in the past, when former Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit had met with the APHC leadership, New Delhi had become so incensed that it cancelled the Foreign Secretary level talks to be held at the time.

Pakistan says it is committed to extending political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris and would maintain support and solidarity with them until the dispute is resolved in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

On Wednesday, New Delhi summoned Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the Ministry of External Affairs to protest a telephone call made by Foreign Minister Qureshi to Mirwaiz to reaffirm support for the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination.

Today the spokesman at the Foreign Office during the media briefing rejected outright Indian allegations of labeling the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination as terrorism.

"Kashmir is a disputed territory. The Indian government's move to summon the Pakistani High commissioner is an attempt to influence the upcoming elections. If you wish to contest your elections, don't involve us in them,” he clearly stated.

From Srinagar after India summoned Pakistan’s High Commissioner, Kashmiri leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq clearly told the Modi government that his conversation with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi ‘should not irk’ India.

“My conversation with the foreign minister should not irk India if it believes in dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue”.

He said that the Pakistani Foreign Minister had assured him that Imran Khan government was sincere in resolving all disputes with India, and opening of the Kartarpur Corridor was one such practical step, he further added.

“Pakistan was eager to engage with the new government in New Delhi, post Lok Sabha polls, Mirwaiz quoted Qureshi as saying.

“I believe Imran Khan is open to suggestions and has a good understanding. Last time we met him in Pakistan, he was extremely sincere. He wants to prove that he is ready to walk the extra mile,” Mirwaiz said.

“I fail to understand why there is so much of negative reaction from India. We would like to reiterate that Kashmir is an outstanding dispute between India and Pakistan, and acknowledged as such through UN Security Council resolutions as well as numerous Pakistan-India documents including the Simla Agreement and Lahore Declaration,” he said.

The Foreign Office spokesman also warned the United States that some of the controversial statements coming from Washington will be counterproductive which have the potential to adversely affect peace and stability in the region.

He was responding to US allegations that Pakistan provides safe havens to militant groups.

US Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats while presenting a threat assessment report for 2019 in Senate had stated that by providing safe havens to terrorists who would plan and conduct attacks in India and Afghanistan, including against US interests.

While the spokesman says it is concerned about activities of Daesh at the Pak-Afghan border, the decision to keep the Torkham border crossing open was to encourage bilateral trade between the two countries.

When asked about the whereabouts of Asia Bibi the spokesman responded, “To the best of my knowledge, Asia Bibi is still in Pakistan. She is a free citizen. If she wants to live in Pakistan, she can. If she wants to go abroad, she can go. This is her wish and there is no restriction on her," he clarified.