Two crucial polo matches today

LAHORE: Two important matches of the Zameen Polo Cup 2019 will be played on Friday) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.The first match on Friday will be played between Master Paints Black and Guard Group/Master Paints at 2 pm. If Master Paints Black team wins match, they will qualify for the main final. The second match will be played between Barry’s and Diamond Paints/Newage.