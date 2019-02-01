close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
February 1, 2019

Ex-Test umpire Dotiwalla dies

Sports

A
Agencies
February 1, 2019

NEW DELHI: Former umpire Dara Dotiwalla, who stood in the famous tied Test in Chennai between India and Australia in 1986, has died aged 85 on Wednesday. He officiated in six Tests and eight ODIs from 1982 to 1988.

Dotiwalla, who made his umpiring debut in the India-England Test in Kanpur in 1982, is best remembered for officiating the tied Test along with V Vikramraju. The match, only the second tied Test in cricket history, ended with Vikramraju controversially adjudging India’s No. 11 Maninder Singh lbw to Greg Matthews.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports