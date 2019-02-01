Ex-Test umpire Dotiwalla dies

NEW DELHI: Former umpire Dara Dotiwalla, who stood in the famous tied Test in Chennai between India and Australia in 1986, has died aged 85 on Wednesday. He officiated in six Tests and eight ODIs from 1982 to 1988.

Dotiwalla, who made his umpiring debut in the India-England Test in Kanpur in 1982, is best remembered for officiating the tied Test along with V Vikramraju. The match, only the second tied Test in cricket history, ended with Vikramraju controversially adjudging India’s No. 11 Maninder Singh lbw to Greg Matthews.