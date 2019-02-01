Giovinco sold to Al-Hilal

TORONTO, Canada: Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC announced Wednesday that they have transferred their all-time leading scorer Sebastian Giovinco to the Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

“Replacing a player like Sebastian is difficult,” said Toronto GM Ali Curtis. “But we are working diligently and are confident that we will be adding a new designated player in the near future.” The Italian national team forward departs as the Reds’ leading scorer across all competitions with 83 goals. The Canadian and US media reported that the Saudi Professional League team paid a transfer fee of between $2-3 million. The 32-year-old Giovinco, who is known as a potent scorer and free kick specialist, was in the last year of his MLS contract.

He originally joined Toronto in 2015 from Juventus, of Italy’s Serie A and has been an offensive force from the beginning, winning the MLS MVP along with the Newcomer of the Year awards in 2015.