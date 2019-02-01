Ayesha, 8, to represent Pakistan in Int’l taekwondo

ISLAMABAD: Ayesha Ayaz, an eight-year old girl prodigy would turn international as she is part of Pakistan contingent that left here for Fujaria Open (UAE) that gets under way Friday.

Ayesha who belongs to Swat would be youngest ever player to represent the country in any international event.The talented kid will compete in the F 27kg category. “She has performed outstandingly at the domestic level and look like a future prospect for the country. We have decided to encourage her by giving her opportunity in international event,” said Col (rtd) Wasim Janjua, president Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF)

Ayesha is one of hopefuls for medals at all levels. “If she continues with the same vein in days to come, I am hopeful the kid has a bright future ahead of her,” Col (rtd) Wasim said.Haroon Khan, Taimur Saeed, Mohammad Danish Sinan are the other hopefuls besides Ayesha for the medals.

Qualification round for Olympics would be held in February 2020 in China. Our effort is to prepare the top crop for that qualifying round.” Pakistan are to figure in senior, under-17, under-14 and under-11 categories in Fujaria Open.

The contingent for the Open: Ashfaq Ahmed (head of contingent); Muhammad Ahmed (manager); Nadir Khan (coach); Syed Rehman Shah (coach); Athletes are: Syed Ameer Hamza Shah; Yasir Mahmood, Syed Abu Huraira Shah, Zar Wali, Ammar Ashfaq Ahmed, Abdul Qayyum, Sinan Ashfaq Ahmed, Afif Ali Khan, M Saad Qadeer, Hussain Anjum, Qadeer Akram, M Danish, M Haris Khan, Ayesha Ayaz, M Imran, M Saad Usmani, Taimur Saeed, Arif Ullah Khan, Adnan Ali Khan, Haroon Khan, Affan Ali Khan.