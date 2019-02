Fazal Cricket: Shayan, Suhail steer Diamond to victory

ISLAMABAD: left-arm spinner Shayan Shaikh (4/18) and Suhail Ahmed (66*) steered Diamond Club to a 5-wicket victory over Classic Club in a match of the PCB-organised Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship here at Diamond Ground.

Scores: Classic Club 153 in 35.3 overs (Ahmed Abbasi 32, Zawan Hikmat 26, Asjad Nawaz 26, Shayan Shaikh 4 for 18, Sajid Rehman 2 for 35). Diamond Club 157 for 5 in 31.3 overs (Sohail Ahmed 66 not out, Zohaib Ahmed 40, Sajwal Riaz 19 - Haroon Wahid 4 for 34).

In another match at Bhutto Cricket Ground Asif Memorial Club defeated CRA Club by 7 wickets.Scores: CRA 81 in 27.5 overs (Haseeb Amanat 18, Nabeel 13 – Wasif Javed 5/15, Samiullah Mehsud 3 for 17). Asif Memorial 84/3 in 11 overs (Mukarram Ali 23*, Zohaib Masih 21*, Yasir Jan 2 for 32).

In the third match at Marghazar Rawal Town Club defeated Majid Memorial Club by 61 runs.Scores: Rawal Town 212 in 35 over (M Ibrar 51, Shehzad 41, Raja Wajid 20, Kamran Khan 4/37, Hasnain 3/44). Majid Memorial Club 151 in 26 overs (M Mustafa 62, Kamran Khan 23, M Ibrar 4 for 23, Uzair Waheed 3/35, M Rafeh 2/18).