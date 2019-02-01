Boult strikes as Kiwis shock India

HAMILTON: The New Zealanders cruised to an eight-wicket win in the fourth ODI in Hamilton as the dominant form that swept India to a 3-0 series victory disappeared.

The tourists were skittled for 92 with 19.1 overs to spare — their lowest total in nine years — before the Black Caps chased down the modest total to triumph at 93 for two in 14.4 overs. Rohit Sharma took the skipper’s armband for what was supposed to be a celebration of his 200th ODI but Black Caps’ paceman Trent Boult crashed the party to take five for 21.

No opponent has ever defeated India with so many balls remaining in their innings and India has only scored as badly on six other occasions.With the series already won, captain Virat Kohli sat out the dead-rubber fixture and MS Dhoni was sidelined with a hamstring strain. While Boult and the rest of the New Zealand attack benefitted from humid conditions that allowed them to produce swing for the first time in the series, Sharma said that was no excuse.

Sharma said the pitch remained “a great wicket to bat on” but his batsman had failed to apply themselves because they had already won the series.He warned such an attitude could cost the second-ranked ODI team dearly at the World Cup starting in England in May.“Just because we’ve won the series doesn’t mean we can relax,” he said.

“We’ve got this big prize ahead of us and we’ve got to keep ticking the boxes. The good teams do that.While the performance will not cause India to hit the panic button ahead of the World Cup, there will be disappointment at how their batsmen fared without superstars Kohli and Dhoni.

India

R. Sharma c&b Boult 7

S. Dhawan lbw b Boult 13

S. Gill c&b Boult 9

A. Rayudu c Guptill b Grandhomme 0

D. Karthik c Latham b Grandhomme 0

K. Jadhav lbw Boult 1

H. Pandya c Latham b Boult 16

B. Kumar b de Grandhomme 1

K. Yadav c de Grandhomme b Astle 15

Y. Chahal not out 18

K. Ahmed b Neesham 5

Extras: (lb 1, wd 6) 7

Total: (all out; 30.5 overs) 92

Fall: 1-21 (Dhawan), 2-23 (Sharma), 3-33 (Rayudu), 4-33 (Kathik), 5-33 (Gill), 6-35 (Jadhav), 7-40 (Kumar), 8-55 (Pandya), 9-80 (Yadav), 10-92 (Ahmed)

Bowling: Henry 8-2-30-0, Boult 10-4-21-5 (w2), de Grandhomme 10-2-26-3 (w3), Astle 2-0-9-1 (w1), Neesham 0.5-0-5-1.

New Zealand

M. Guptill c Pandya b Kumar 14

H. Nicholls not out 30

K. Williamson c Kathik b Kumar 11

R. Taylor not out 37

Extras: (nb 1) 1

Total: (2 wickets; 14.4 overs) 93

Fall: 1-14 (Guptill), 2-39 (Williamson)

Bowling: Kumar 5-1-25-2, Ahmed 3-0-19-0 (1nb), Pandya 3-0-15-0, Chahal 2.4-0-32-0, Yadav 1-0-2-0

Result: New Zealand win by 8 wickets

Toss: New Zealand Series: India lead 3-1

Umpires: Nigel Llong (ENG), Chris Brown (NZL) TV Umpire: Shaun George (RSA)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS).