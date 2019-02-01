close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
Agencies
February 1, 2019

SA’s Tryon out of SL T20s with injury

Sports

A
Agencies
February 1, 2019

CAPE TOWN: Chloe Tryon, the South Africa vice-captain, has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka due to a re-occurrence of a groin injury.

The all-rounder will be aiming to be fit enough to return to the South Africa squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka starting on February 11, a CSA media release stated.Meanwhile, Sune Luus gets a lifeline in the all-rounder’s absence, recalled to the T20 squad having been initially left out due to poor form.

The three-match T20I series gets underway from February 1 in Newlands, Cape Town, while the second game will be held at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on February 6. The SuperSport Park in Centurion will host the final T20I on February 9.

South Africa T20I squad: Dane van Niekerk (c), Sune Luus, Lizelle Lee, Tazmin Brits, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Saarah Smith, Tumi Sekhukhune, Zintle Mali, Faye Tunnicliffe (wk), Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk.

