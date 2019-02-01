close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
AFP
February 1, 2019

Umtiti resumes training

Sports

AFP
February 1, 2019

BARCELONA: Samuel Umtiti has begun light training as the Barcelona defender continues his recovery from a knee injury, the club said on Thursday.

Umtiti has struggled with a knee problem since the start of the season but resumed training, separate from the first team, on Monday.According to Barcelona, Umtiti said he “feels good about the injury” and hopes to “return as soon as possible”.

Umtiti’s absence left Barca short in central defence. They have signed Jeison Murillo on loan from Valencia this month while Jean-Clair Todibo’s summer move from Toulouse is likely to be brought forward.

Umtiti sat out October and most of November while a return against Atletico Madrid on November 24 proved short-lived as his knee was still giving him discomfort. He began a recovery programme in Qatar in December and has since returned to Spain.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said at the start of January: “We think that in a couple of weeks he can start training again with the team, we’ll see how things are going.” If Umtiti is deemed fit, he could play for Barca against Real Madrid in La Liga on March 2.

