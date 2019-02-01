close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
AFP
February 1, 2019

Pak, Nepal blind women T20 washed out

Sports

AFP
February 1, 2019

LAHORE: The second international T20 between Pakistan and the visiting Nepal blind women cricket team was washed out due to rain at University of Faisalabad ground on Thursday.Weather permitting third international T20 will be played on Friday at Divisional public ground. The Nepal team manager Ms. Joti said on the occasion: “Pakistan is a beautiful and peaceful country and its people are loving, carrying and courteous to foreign visitors and we are very happy to be here and enjoying a comfortable stay”.

