Dottin, Nation sizzle as WI thrash Pakistan Women

KARACHI: Deandra Dottin’s unbeaten knock of 90 was enough to enable West Indies Women thrash Pakistan by 71 runs in the first Twenty20 International here at Southend Club on Thursday.

Playing their 100th T20I game, Pakistan Women were unable to lift their game as Dottin and Chedean Nation gave the tourists a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Dottin and Nation led the charge with the bat after which the bowlers all contributed with wickets to dismiss Pakistan for 89 in 18 overs.

Overnight rains in Karachi meant that the opening match of the series was played in pleasant conditions.

Having opted to bat, West Indies were given a brisk start by Dottin, who had scored 29 of the team’s total of 41 by the end of the Powerplay. Once Shemaine Campbelle was run out for 4, Dottin and Nation went on to add 109 runs in 11.4 overs at a strike rate of nearly 9.5. While Dottin struck eight fours and four sixes in her 60-ball innings, Nation brought up her half-century in the final over of the innings, off 35 balls with four fours and two sixes.

Pakistan’s chase of 161 hinged on a powerful start, but West Indies’ new-ball pair of Shakera Selman and Shamilia Connell curbed the hosts early on. In 18 overs of their innings, Pakistan, in fact, had only one over which yielded more than ten runs, but even there, five runs came in the form of wides. Captain Bismah Maroof played a lone hand, scoring 38 off 37 balls, and was the ninth wicket to fall, having batted without much support from the top and middle order. Connell took 3 for 29 while Dottin pitched in with 1 for 18.

West Indies will now be looking to seal the series by winning the second T20I game to be played on Friday (today).

Dottin was happy with her match wining contribution, speaking at the post-match press conference she said:“I made use of the opportunities that came my way, I am happy that I contributed in my team’s win we started off very well and were able to sustain our performance throughout the game.” Pakistan coach Mark Coles was on the other hand disappointed with his team’s performance and said: “I am disappointed, I feel that the team can do a lot better, they need to take responsibility collectively, we have worked hard and maybe it was the nerves of playing a big game for the first time in 14 years at home, I hope we will have a better performance in the upcoming games.”

Brief scores: West Indies women 160-2 in 20 overs (Deandra Dottin 90*, Chedean Nation 50*). Pakistan women 89 all out in 18 overs (Bismah Maroof 38, Javeria Khan 19, Shamilia Connell 3-29, Shakera Selman 2-8, Anisa Mohammed 2-17).