Nigeria files graft charges against Buhari’s former aides

ABUJA: Nigeria has filed corruption charges against two former senior government officials and close aides of President Muhammadu Buhari who were sacked for alleged graft, the country’s anti-corruption agency said on Thursday.

The appointments of top civil servant Babachir Lawal and Ayo Oke, director-general of the National Intelligence Agency, were terminated in October 2017, six months after they were suspended by the government.

According to a charge sheet seen by AFP, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission accuses Lawal of “fraudulent acquisition of property” and for conspiring to influence the awarding of contracts to private companies in which he has an interest.The EFCC said Lawal would be arraigned in an Abuja court next week, while Oke would be in a Lagos court on Friday.