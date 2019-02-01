EU parliament recognises Guaido as Venezuelan interim president

BRUSSELS: The European Parliament voted on Thursday to recognise Venezuela's Juan Guaido as acting president and urged the European Union and its member states to follow suit.

The vote joins the growing international pressure on Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his remaining backers to step aside and allow free elections.

It does not change EU policy, but adds to calls for the EU executive and its member states to join the United States, Canada and Brazil in backing Guaido. Four major European member states have told Maduro to call those elections by the weekend or they will recognise the opposition-backed parliamentary speaker.

The motion urges Brussels accept Guaido as "legitimate interim president of the country until new free, transparent and credible presidential elections can be called in order to restore democracy." The text was proposed jointly by the major political groups in the parliament, and backed by a 439 deputies against 104 "no" votes and 88 abstentions.

The vote also came as EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini demanded that Venezuelan authorities loyal to Maduro release detained foreign journalists. Military 'crucial' to ousting Maduro: Venezuela opposition chief: WASHINGTON: Support from the Venezuelan military is "crucial" to efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro, opposition leader Juan Guaido wrote in The New York Times on Wednesday.

Guaido said that secret meetings had been held with members of the security forces, and that most of those in uniform agree that the status quo cannot continue. "The military's withdrawal of support from Mr Maduro is crucial to enabling a change in government, and the majority of those in service agree that the country's recent travails are untenable," Guaido wrote.

"The transition will require support from key military contingents. We have had clandestine meetings with members of the armed forces and the security forces." White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders tweeted a link to Guaido's op-ed along with the message: "America stands with the people of Venezuela." Guaido declared himself interim president last week, arguing that Maduro's reelection was illegitimate and that he, as president of the National Assembly, was constitutionally mandated to step in.