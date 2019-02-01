Lawmakers urge Pentagon to revise climate change report

WASHINGTON: Three Democratic U.S. lawmakers, including the House armed services committee chairman, on Wednesday urged the Pentagon to revise a report on climate change, saying it omitted required items such as a list of the 10 most vulnerable bases.

The Pentagon’s report, released on Jan. 10, said climate change was a national security issue and listed 79 domestic military installations at risk from floods, drought, encroaching deserts, wildfires and, in Alaska, thawing permafrost. But the report did not include the top 10 list, and details of specific mitigation measures to make bases more resilient to climate change, including the costs.