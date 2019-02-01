close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
February 1, 2019

Hariri newspaper drops off Lebanese stands

World

AFP
February 1, 2019

BEIRUT: Lebanese newspaper Al-Mustaqbal issued its last print version after 20 years on Thursday, it said, the latest victim of the country’s media crisis. Established by late billionaire premier Rafik Hariri, Al-Mustaqbal is affiliated to his son Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s Future Current party. “Al-Mustaqbal folds up its last pages today,” said an editorial on the front page of the newspaper, whose name means “Future” in Arabic. “On February 14, 2019, it relaunches digitally.” For two decades, Al-Mustaqbal recorded key events of the multi-confessional country’s history, including the 2005 assassination of its founder in a bombing.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World