Hariri newspaper drops off Lebanese stands

BEIRUT: Lebanese newspaper Al-Mustaqbal issued its last print version after 20 years on Thursday, it said, the latest victim of the country’s media crisis. Established by late billionaire premier Rafik Hariri, Al-Mustaqbal is affiliated to his son Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s Future Current party. “Al-Mustaqbal folds up its last pages today,” said an editorial on the front page of the newspaper, whose name means “Future” in Arabic. “On February 14, 2019, it relaunches digitally.” For two decades, Al-Mustaqbal recorded key events of the multi-confessional country’s history, including the 2005 assassination of its founder in a bombing.