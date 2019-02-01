close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
AFP
February 1, 2019

S Arabia’s anti-corruption probe ends with dozens detained

World

AFP
February 1, 2019

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced Wednesday the end of a high-profile anti-corruption probe that boosted the state coffers by more than $100 billion and has left dozens detained.

The crackdown on graft launched in 2017 saw hundreds of elite princes, ministers and businessmen held at the luxury Ritz-Carlton hotel in the Saudi capital Riyadh. Many were detained for weeks in the upmarket hotel, but most were released after agreeing significant financial settlements.

The corruption investigation concluded Wednesday with the approval of King Salman, according to a statement released by the official Saudi Press Agency. “The public prosecutor has refused to settle the cases of 56 individuals due to already existing criminal charges against them,” the statement said.

An additional eight people have seen their cases referred to the public prosecutor after they refused to reach settlements. “Settlements were reached with 87 individuals after their confession to the charges against them,” SPA said.

