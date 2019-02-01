Two arrested for taking Pesco team hostage

PESHAWAR: The police on Thursday arrested two persons, including a doctor, for taking law into their own hands by holding hostage a Pesco official and his team when they were disconnecting illegal electricity lines from a house.

Shaukat Afzal, director general public relations Pesco, said that the police arrested Dr Irfan and Farhan, residents of Badaber area, on charges of taking the SDO and his team hostage for removing their illegal electricity connection.

He said that the two accused had got direct electricity line to their house and the Pesco cut off their connection due to non-payment of Rs2 million dues against them.

He said that during campaign against illegal connections, when the SDO and his team were removing the illegal connection from the house of the doctor, he along with his companions detained the Pesco team. Later, he said, on the intervention of the additional assistant commissioner, the accused released the Pesco officials, which is direct intervention in the affairs of the state.

He said the police then arrested the accused on the complaint of the Pesco for taking law into their own hands and challenging writ of the state. However, he said that the Pesco would continue its drive against the illegal connections and electricity theft. The press release said that the Pesco also demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to provide protection to the officials during the campaign. It said that the Pesco during its drive has caught 281 illegal connections in various districts, including Peshawar, Khyber, Bannu, Mardan and Swat.