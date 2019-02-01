Arms recovered in Orakzai

KALAYA: The security forces in an action recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Kot Killay area in upper part of Orakzai tribal district on Thursday.

Taking action on intelligence-based information, the security forces seized arms and ammunition dumped in Kot Killay area. Official sources said that terrorists had dumped the weapons, which were later to be used in sabotage acts. However, they said, the security forces foiled their ulterior motives and saved the area from destruction and human loss. The security forces recovered one hand-grenade, 440 rounds heavy machine gun, 140 guns, nine SMG magazines, 560 SMG rounds and one G3 rifle and hundreds of cartridges.