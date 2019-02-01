Orthopaedic patients suffer due to lack of equipment at DHQ Timergara

TIMERGARA: Scores of poor orthopaedic patients were being referred to private hospitals or state-run hospitals in Peshawar due to non-availability of ‘image intensifier machine’ at the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital.

Several patients and their attendants in the DHQ said that the ‘image intensifier machine’ at the orthopaedic theatre of DHQ Timergara was dysfunctional for the last six months as a result of which patients required surgeries were referred to hospitals in Peshawar or the private healthcare units for treatment.

Sher Muhammad, a student at a seminary at Shekolai in Lower Dir and hailing from Bajaur, told The News that the doctors in DHQ hospital Timergara had referred him to Peshawar for treatment.

“But I can’t afford expenses for treatment in Peshawar,” he added. When contacted, Dr Waqar Alam, an orthopaedic surgeon at DHQ Hospital Timergara, said that the patient was referred to Peshawar due to non-availability of image intensifier machine in the theater of DHQ Timergara without, which conducting a surgery was not possible.

Another 50-year-old woman hailing from Manogi Balambat was referred to Peshawar for the same reason, Dr Waqar Alam added.

Dr Anwarzada, Medical Superintendent (MS) at DHQ Hospital Timergara, did not respond despite repeated calls made by this correspondent on his cell-phone for a comment.

“Musckulo skeleton cases including spine fractures were frequent in Lower Dir as it was a hilly area,” Dr Waqar Alam said.

“I have sent a letter along with covering letter from MS of DHQ Timergara to the country director of Helping Hands Pakistan( HHP), a welfare organisation, for the provision of ‘image intensifier machine’ at the hospital so that the poor patients may not face hardships, Dr Waqar Alam added.