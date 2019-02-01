Jirga demands arrest of tribal elder’s killers

BARA: The elders of Sipah tribe on Thursday asked the government and security agencies to bring to justice the killers of the peace committee member who was killed in Peshawar last week.

Speaking at a jirga in Bara, the elders and political leaders, including former Member National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Shah Afridi, Malik Said Marjan, Malik Khan Wali and others expressed concern over the targeted killing of Malik Mir Alam Khan Afridi.

They demanded the government and security and intelligence agencies to arrest target killers of the tribal elder. “Malik Mir Alam’s target killing has created unrest among the people. The authorities must bring his killers to justice,” one of the elders Malik Said Marjan said.

He said the slain Malik Mir Alam had no enmity with anyone and he had played a crucial role for peace and tranquility in the area.

The Sipah elders praised the police for the prompt arrest of two alleged target killers and demanded that those behind the murder of Malik Mir Alam Afridi should be unmasked as well.