City District Govt releases report to enumerate achievements

PESHAWAR: Releasing the performance report of City District Government, District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan on Thursday enumerated the three years achievements.

The district nazim in a message greeted the citizens of Peshawar and the district; town, union, neighbourhood and village councils “for successfully completing three years and entering in the fourth year.”

The report said the district government had passed four budgets to the tune of Rs34,851.14 million.

In the first year after taking the oath, the district government passed Rs7,380 million budget, in the second year its budget was Rs8,550 million while for the third year the budget was Rs8, 440 million. It has passed Rs10, 481.14 million for the last year.

The report highlighted the achievements of the City District Government Peshawar.

It said that the government initiated work on the Mayor Peshawar Secretariat with a cost of Rs 30 million, which is now near completion.

The core purposes of developing this secretariat were to formalise the overall setup and channelise all the activities to provide one window operation to the general public.

To ensure the service quality in the three main bus terminals of Peshawar, the government invested a significant amount. About Rs28.7 million have been spent on General Bus Stand Haji Camp, Rs20.5 million on Kohat Bus Stand, and Rs. 10 million on Charsadda Bus Stand, for providing facilities to passengers.

‘Namak Mandi Food Street’ is amongst the landmark projects of government and has been completed in record time with an investment of Rs 48 million.

Currently, the populace in the city is facing severe traffic issues due to rapid growth in the population, the number of vehicles, and a high influx of traffic from the outskirts, especially in the Namak Mandi food street area.

The government initiated the first multistory parking plaza project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to cater the parking needs of Kohati, Namak Mandi, Bajauri Gate, and other nearby areas.

The report said the government is aware of the importance of the heritage sites and is also sensitised to protect them. In this regard, a restoration drive was initiated to repair the damaged parts of the City Wall and gates.

A sum of Rs. 14.6 million have been spent so far on the patchwork and other potential uplift areas. The wall has been given the status of the indigenous cultural heritage of Peshawar. The government developed 119 shops near Shahi Bagh.

UoP signs MoU with WFP: The University of Peshawar (UoP) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with World Food Program (WFP) for serving third-party monitoring of its programmes and nutrition sustainability in newly-merged districts.

Vice-Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Muhammad Asif Khan and WFP deputy country director Katrina Ghoos singed the memorandum. UoP Director P&D Istiaqullah Khan and WFP Peshawar head Kojiro Nakai besides other officials were present on the occasion.

The UNDP will get technical expertise, analysis, future roles they needed and advocacy, said Katrina Ghoos, while speaking on the occasion.

The IMS mentor Dr Zia Obaid said that MoU will fetch new expertise for students and core competencies for our students to work well in the development sector. It is the second time that IMS has got the third party monitoring project after successfully doing it for UNDP.