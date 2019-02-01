close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
February 1, 2019

Thai air chief visits Air Headquarters

Islamabad

February 1, 2019

Islamabad : Air Chief Marshal Chaiyapruk Didyasarin, commander-in-Chief of Royal Thailand Air Force visited Air Headquarters here, says a press release on Thursday.

On his arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force. He was presented with the Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of PAF. Later on, he called on the Air Chief in his office. Various matters of professional and mutual interest including regional peace and stability came under discussion during the meeting.

Commander-in-Chief of Royal Thailand Air Force appreciated the sound professionalism of PAF personnel and its achievements in the war against terrorism. The PAF Air Chief briefed the visiting dignitary about ongoing indigenization projects being taken up by PAF in recent years. Both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation and defence ties to strengthen the existing cordial relations between the two countries in general and two air forces in particular.

Commander-in-Chief of Royal Thailand Air Force is visiting Pakistan on the special invitation of PAF.

