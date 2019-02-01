close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2019

Court summons parties in kidnapping case

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2019

Rawalpindi : The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) No-II, Rawalpindi Judge Suleman Baig has summoned both parties for final arguments in kidnapping for ransom case. The court has summoned the lawyers of both parties to come on February 2, 2019 for final arguments in this regard.

On the directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan, applicant Muhammad Iqbal submitted his complaint in the Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC), Rawalpindi and recorded his statement that Haji Ali Akbar and his accomplices kidnapped his 7-year-old daughter Qurat-ul-Ain on November 24, 2014. He said that the accused demanded Rs1.6 million as ransom.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad