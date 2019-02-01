Court summons parties in kidnapping case

Rawalpindi : The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) No-II, Rawalpindi Judge Suleman Baig has summoned both parties for final arguments in kidnapping for ransom case. The court has summoned the lawyers of both parties to come on February 2, 2019 for final arguments in this regard.

On the directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan, applicant Muhammad Iqbal submitted his complaint in the Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC), Rawalpindi and recorded his statement that Haji Ali Akbar and his accomplices kidnapped his 7-year-old daughter Qurat-ul-Ain on November 24, 2014. He said that the accused demanded Rs1.6 million as ransom.