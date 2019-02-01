Australian University to provide full scholarship to 5 Pakistani students

Islamabad : Griffith University, Australia, will offer 100 per cent tuition fee waiver to five Pakistani students every year.

This was announced in a meeting of Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson, with Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Tariq Banuri during her visit to the Commission Secretariat.

Dr. Banuri said HEC values its partnership with Australian higher education institutions and welcomes Griffith University to become part of this partnership. He said that 10 Australian universities are on board with HEC and 160 Pakistani students are currently enrolled in PhD programmes in these institutions.

He informed the delegation that Pakistan’s priorities include not only Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines but also Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts.

He also shed light on HEC overseas and indigenous scholarship programmes. He said HEC indigenous scholars are offered to spend six months in some foreign university for their academic and research exposures. He added that HEC also offers fully-funded post-doctoral fellowship opportunities to Pakistani scholars.

Australian High Commissioner Margaret Adamson said that Pakistan and Australia have developed a long term partnership over higher education which provides an excellent opportunity for collaboration in research as well as education, short and long term training programmes and capacity building courses.

The high commissioner was accompanied by Pro-Vice Chancellor Griffith Business School Prof. David Grant, Austrade Trade Commissioner Peter Coleman, Austrade Country Director Azhar Shah, Director International Prof. Peter Woods, and Regional Market Manager, Griffith Business School Mohannad Bawaz.

Prof. Grant said he is very excited to become part of partnership between Pakistan and Australia in higher education.