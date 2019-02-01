Employment programme for youth

Islamabad: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar met Monis Rahman, founder of Roze.pk, an online platform for searching jobs, here on Thursday.

During the meeting, an effective roll-out strategy for the National Job Programme was discussed in order to connect job seekers with job providers and creating the maximum number of employment opportunities for the youths.

Usman Dar appreciated the efforts of Monis Rahman for creating a useful platform to connect around 30,000 job seekers with the potential employers every month.

He expressed the hope to benefit from his experience in designing a user-friendly online platform for job creation under the National Job Programme.